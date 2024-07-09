Woman shot while sitting in vehicle in West Garfield Park

A woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in West Gafield Park.

Around 12:15 p.m., the victim was sitting in a car in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when she was approached by an unknown vehicle.

At least one offender from the unknown vehicle fired shots in the direction of the 32-year-old woman, police said.

She was shot in the upper left side of her body and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 33-year-old man also sustained a gunshot graze to the head and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

His condition was unknown.

No offenders have been taken into custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.