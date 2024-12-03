Chicago woman charged with murder in West Ridge stabbing

article

A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing a man to death last February at a West Ridge apartment.

Whitney Wilcox, 40, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 42-year-old Jeremy Rodgers on Feb. 26 in the 6200 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

Wilcox and Rodgers were arguing in an apartment around 2:20 a.m. when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Officers found Rodgers in the hallway and he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was later pronounced dead.

Wilcox was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

No further information was provided.