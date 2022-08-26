West Rogers Park man charged with kidnapping 9-year-old, indecent solicitation

A 20-year-old West Rogers Park man was arrested Monday for allegedly trying to solicit two females and kidnap a 9-year-old in separate incidents this August.

Police said Terran McKethan solicited a 13-year-old girl and her 50-year-old mother for sex around 10 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue.

Prosecutors said the girl and her mother were walking on Damen Avenue, returning home, when McKethan approached them and asked if they wanted to have a threesome among other solicitations.

The following day, the girl, her sister and her mother were walking in the neighborhood when McKethan approached them again and followed them home. He then tried to open their door. They called Chicago police, but McKethan had fled the scene.

Terran McKethan | Chicago police

On Aug. 17, in a separate incident, prosecutors said McKethan attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl who was walking with her grandmother near the entrance of Cermak Finer Foods in West Rogers Park.

McKethan allegedly grabbed the girl as her grandmother turned to get a shopping cart. He started running away with her and let her go roughly a block away when she began screaming and bit McKethan on the hand, prosecutors said.

McKethan was arrested on Aug. 22, at 4:40 p.m., in the 2500 block of North Clybourn Avenue after the victims identified him.

He was charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

McKethan is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 12.