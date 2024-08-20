West Side Chicagoans react to DNC unrest: 'It takes a little pain in order to gain'

West Side residents and lawmakers have adjusted to life inside a massive special security event like the Democratic National Convention, which included a brief security fence breach Monday.

"The police and the Secret Service are readjusting, they’re getting ready, they did a great job yesterday in handling the situation and getting it back on track," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett, who lives within view of the United Center.

Burnett said the most complaints he’s heard from residents revolve around the parking situation – with parking restrictions in place on the streets in the immediate security zone. But he said he’s told them that the headaches will be worth it once the convention ends on Thursday.

"Our neighborhood had a lot of work done to it, so we’ll have a big benefit after this with all the infrastructure work done, so people are happy about that," Burnett said.

"People understand and recognize that sometimes it takes a little pain in order to gain," said 7th District Congressman Danny Davis, whose Garfield Park office is west of the United Center.

Davis said he was moved by last night’s historic speech from President Joe Biden. He thought it was appropriate that the passing of the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris happened in his West Side district.

"The people of Chicago are just delighted that it’s in our city, our community, our neighborhoods," Davis said.

Jorgina Pereira, owner of Sinha Brazilian restaurant on the corner of Damen and Adams inside the perimeter, said she decided to close on Monday but will try her hand at opening up today to see if she can attract delegates and convention-goers.

"When you’re planning a party, you never know what’s going to happen, and this is a super-duper party," Pereira said. "Let’s see if somebody comes."