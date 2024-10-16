Chicago man charged with attempted murder in West Side stabbing

article

A man was charged in connection with a stabbing last August in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Louis Gunartt Jr., 61, allegedly stabbed a 44-year-old man on Aug. 17 in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to police.

Gunartt, of Chicago, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and first-degree attempted murder, both felonies.

Gunartt has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.