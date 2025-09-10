Chicago crime: Suspect charged with murder of 24-year-old man, police say

A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city’s Northwest Side last month.

What we know:

Antwan Mclaurin, 23, was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Antwan Mclaurin (Chicago Police Department)

Police said he was identified as the suspect who, on Aug. 2, allegedly shot and killed the victim in the 1100 block of N. Noble Street in West Town.

Mclaurin was arrested on Tuesday in the 1100 block of N. Cleaver Street and charged.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.