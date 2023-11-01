West Town residents call on Mayor Johnson, CPD to share their plan to reduce crime

West Town residents are getting fed up with crime in their community and are asking Chicago's leaders to share their plan to stop it.

Alderman Gilbert Villegas of the 36th Ward and residents of the West Town community are holding a meeting Wednesday morning with one thing on the agenda: public safety.

Some residents plan to share their stories about how violent crime has affected them.

The main point of the gathering is to ask Mayor Brandon Johnson and Superintendent Larry Snelling to attend a community meeting at the Ukrainian Cultural Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Residents are pleading for a roadmap to a safer Chicago that the city's leaders can be held accountable to.

Wednesday's meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Ukrainian Cultural Center.