Chicago firefighters battling large blaze in West Town, no injuries

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
A commercial building caught fire Saturday night in West Town near Fulton Street and Western Avenue. Crews battled the flames all night until the gas was successfully shut off. Part of the building collapsed, according to fire officials.

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a commercial building on the city's West Side. 

The fire broke out just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at North Western Avenue and West Fulton Street in West Town

Flames were seen shooting out of the building's roof, but there were no injuries reported, according to fire officials. 

HAZMAT crews were called to assist. Crews were on scene throughout the night into Sunday morning chasing hot spots. 

Multiple parts of the building collapsed. It's unknown what caused the fire at this time. 