Westfield Old Orchard adding new slate of stores and restaurants ahead of holidays

By FOX 32 News
Published 
SKOKIE, Ill. - Westfield Old Orchard Mall is adding a new slate of stores and restaurants just in time for the holidays.

The Skokie shopping center has announced a lineup of six retailers and eateries including Molly's Cupcakes, The Capital Grille, and the New York City menswear brand Psycho Bunny.

Barnes and Noble will also be returning after closing its storefront last year. 