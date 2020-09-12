What you need to know: Saturday morning top stories

Chicago sees more violence on the West Side, an Illinois State trooper is recovering from a hit-and-run, and nurses begin to strike: Here are your top stories for Saturday morning.

2 dead, 4 injured in shootout on Chicago's West Side

A gunman opened fire at a party, hitting five people just after 2 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Police say people at the party started arguing when the suspect unleashed gunfire into the crowd. Officials say a man and woman died. Three others are in good condition as of Saturday morning.

Police say during the shooting someone in the group returned fire, hitting the gunman in the stomach. The gunman is in critical condition.

Illinois State Trooper recovering after hit-and-run

An Illinois State Tropper is recovering after getting hit by a stolen car while conducting a traffic stop.

Police say a jeep hit the trooper near State and 76th Street overnight.

The driver fled the scene, hitting several cars along the way, then a congrete wall.

Authorities say the trooper is in stable condition.

No one is currently in custody.

University of Illinois Hospital nurses strike

More than 800 nurses are walking off the job at the Univeristy of Illinois Hospital on Chicago's West Side.

No deal has been made between the nurses union and hosptial administrators.

Nurses are seeking better protection against COVID-19, as well as fewer patients per nurse.

State Sen. Link resigning Saturday morning

Illinois State Sen. Terry Link is resigning.

Link submitted his letter of resignation on Friday, but will officially step down Saturday morning. His resignation comes nearly one month after he was hit with federal charges for filing a false tax return.

Investigators say he reported having an income of about $265,000, but his income was much higher.

Autopsy results: 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera

Autopsy results show "Glee" actress Naya Rivera had alcohol and prescription drugs in her system.

Toxicology tests shows she had prescribed amphetamines, a small amount of an anti-anxiety drug and an appetite suppressant in her system.

Her death is considered accidental and drugs are not considered a factor in her death.

After putting her four-year-old son on the boat, Rivera reportedly yelled "Help!" and raised her arm before going underwater.

IHSA protest clarification

The Illinois High School Association is clarifying a letter sent to Gov. Pritzker about fall sports.

The IHSA executive director says the letter is being misconstrued. It asked the governor for permission to take over control to resume IHSA sports and activities.

The IHSA says there have been no talks to resume sports, but that it would like to reexamine the schedue.

The letter says, "We believe sports and activities are safest when conducted under the IHSA safety protocols by school personnel."

The IHSA went on to say it is not involved in any planned protests calling for schools to bring sports back.

CPS attendence for fall

CPS says roughly 84 percent of the student body logged in for the first day of class, which is down 10 percent from last year. However, attendance climbed through the week, with 88 percent of students attending class on Wednesday and 90 percent on Friday.

CPS says it is encouraged by the numbers, but will be increasing outreach efforts in the coming weeks.

This could include sending security guards to students who the district hasn't been able to reach.