Wheeling Police Commander Jim Borchardt dies suddenly at 49

The Brief Wheeling Police Commander Jim Borchardt died unexpectedly during a training session on April 16. He served 25 years with the department and was widely respected as a leader and mentor. He is survived by his wife and two sons; memorial details are pending.



A commander with the Wheeling Police Department died unexpectedly this week while attending a training class, officials announced Thursday.

What we know:

Jim Borchardt, 49, was taking part in a training session on Wednesday when he suffered what officials believe was a medical episode. He served with the Wheeling Police Department for 25 years, building a reputation for leadership, public service, and mentorship within the department.

In a statement, the Wheeling Police Department said Borchardt was "known for his unwavering commitment to public safety" and was someone who "trained and inspired many members of the department."

The department described him as a "devoted public servant" whose legacy will remain part of the organization.

He is survived by his wife, Maralee, and their two sons, Ryan and Drew.

Jim Borchardt | Wheeling Police Department

What we don't know:

The specific cause of death is unknown at this time.

What's next:

The Wheeling Police Department said it plans to share details about memorial services and tributes once they become available.

In the meantime, the department is asking the community to keep the Borchardt family in their thoughts and prayers.