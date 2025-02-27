When does Chicago celebrate St. Patrick's Day?

The Brief Chicago's St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off the weekend before the holiday, with the downtown parade and river dyeing taking place on Saturday, March 15. The South Side Irish Parade follows on Sunday, March 16, while the Northwest Side Irish Parade also steps off that day. Festivities include colorful floats, Irish music, dancing, and thousands of spectators enjoying the city's long-standing traditions.



St. Patrick's Day is nearly here and Chicago is readying itself for green-tinted glory.

When is St. Patrick's Day?

While St. Patrick's Day officially takes place on Monday, March 17, most of the celebrations will take place the weekend prior.

The downtown Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade will be held Saturday, March 15, while the equally robust South Side Irish Parade will be held Sunday, March 16.

When will the Chicago River be dyed green?

The annual Chicago River dyeing will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 15.

Plumbers Local 130 will dye the Chicago River a brilliant emerald green west of Columbus Drive and east of Orleans Street.

The tradition draws thousands of people to the riverfront and dates back to 1962. The dye is harmless to wildlife and lasts for roughly five hours of selfie-snapping pleasure. A tint of green can still be seen days after the dyeing takes place.

The best views of the river dyeing are along the riverfront between State and Columbus. The lower riverwalk will be closed to spectators who will line upper Wacker Drive to get a better view of the festivities.

Several river cruises are available for those looking to get an up-close and personal look at the river.

When is Chicago's downtown St. Patrick's Day parade?

The 70th annual Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off at noon down Columbus Drive between Balbo and Monroe drives.

Touted as one of the largest celebrations in the country, the parade will feature The Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band, colorful floats, an abundance of Irish flags, Irish step dancers and marching bands.

When is the South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day parade?

The 2025 South Side Irish Parade is one of the largest community-based St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the United States.

Expect dozens of floats, plenty of Irish music and dance and between 100,000 and 150,000 reveling in the return of one of the South Side's greatest traditions.

The parade will be held Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, marching south to 115th Street.

Don't forget about the Northwest Side Irish Parade

The South Side isn't the only other community celebrating on Sunday.

The Northwest Side Irish Parade starts at noon at William J. Onahan School, 633 W. Raven St. and proceeds south on Neola Avenue to Northwest Highway where it goes north to Harlem Avenue.

The parade has been going strong for 22 years.

Be sure to stay after the parade for an after-party featuring corned beef and cabbage dinner along with drinks and live entertainment.

Courtesy of Northwest Side Irish Parade Committee