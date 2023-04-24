White Sox launch 'Ultimutt Dog Naming Contest' with Lucas Giolito as top judge

The White Sox are teaming up with a local rescue as they get ready to celebrate their upcoming 'Dog Day' at the ballpark.

They have launched the Sox "Ultimutt Dog Naming Contest" with One Tail at a Time.

Fans can submit their favorite Sox-themed names for some brand-new puppies through April 28 online at whitesox.com/dognames.

The winning names will be announced on the team's Dog Day, which is May 2.

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will serve as the contest's top judge.

