Chicago police explain why White Sox game continued after fans shot inside ballpark

Chicago’s interim police superintendent provided an update on a shooting that injured two women during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.

Police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen during the 4th inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics.

The game continued without most fans knowing anything had happened.

During a brief press availability Monday morning, interim Supt. Fred Waller says part of the reason police let the game continue was because they were still figuring out the situation.

"At one point in time, it was requested as a precaution, but we had no active shooter information, no flare up, as I said, from a weapon, so we didn't have all of the information. So, as we were gathering more information, the game continued and then very quickly the game ended," Waller said.

The interim superintendent also said they didn't want to create a mass panic as police gathered evidence.

"We’re dispelling a lot of things. It’s coming from outside is something we’ve almost completely dispelled. We’re still looking at every avenue. It’s still under investigation. Something from inside, it could’ve happened that way. We’re looking at every avenue, exploring every lead and everything that we can get."

The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.

The announced crowd was 21,906 for the game, a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland. A post game concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of "technical issues," according to the team.

