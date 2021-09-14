Who wants a waterslide park in downtown Chicago? Contest winners push new ideas for Thompson center

The State of Illinois is trying to get rid of the Thompson Center downtown, and now an architecture contest is showing off ways that the old building could be turned into a new destination for residents and tourists.

The Chicago Architecture Center and Chicago Architectural Club have named three winners of their Thompson Center Design Ideas Competition:

"Public Pool" would transform the Thompson Center atrium into a public waterpark with a hotel above.

Public Pool (Chicago Architecture Center)

"Offset: The Vertical Loop" recommends the construction of a new thermal enclosure behind the original curtain wall set atop a ground-level public park. The building would include private homes and commercial use, with vegetable gardens on the top.

Offset: The Vertical Loop

"One Chicago School" would make the building into a new prototype public school focused on public policy and civic engagement for students in Chicago.

One Chicago School

The Thompson Center was designed by legendary architect Helmut Jahn. It was built in 1984 and put up for sale in May.