Wicker Park Fest to return this summer for 17th anniversary

Wicker Park Fest is officially returning this summer.

Organizers announced Thursday the three-day festival will be held July 23-25 and will feature live music, arts and fashion for all ages.

Headlining the festival are Archers of Loaf, Ric Wilson and Smoking Popes.

Roughly 60 vendors, neighborhood restaurants, boutiques and artisans are expected for the street fest's 17th anniversary.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Organizers are asking for a $10 gate donation to benefit the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, a local nonprofit specializing in small business assistance.

For more information, visit Wicker Park Fest's website.