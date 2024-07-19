Wicker Park shooting: 3 wounded in drive by

Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

A group of people were standing on the sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 2100 block of West Division Street, according to police.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 45-year-old man was shot in the elbow. Paramedics took them to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

A 31-year-old man showed up at St. Mary's Hospital with gunshot wounds to both feet. He was also listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.