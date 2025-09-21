Will County police nab 15kg of cocaine during traffic stop, sheriff says
WILL CO., Ill. - A suspect is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in suburban Will County led to police finding a large amount of cocaine.
The stop resulted in the arrest of Jose Rodarte-Garcia, 48, who was charged with possession with intent to deliver, controlled substance trafficking using a cellular device, and controlled substance trafficking, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Rodarte-Garcia (Will County Sheriff's Office)
What we know:
Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, sheriff’s deputies stopped a red Ford Econoline van traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near Reed Road.
During the stop, police said, Rodarte-Garcia made "statements that raised suspicions the vehicle might contain illegal narcotics." The suspect allowed deputies to search his car, along with K9 Edo.
The police dog detected drugs inside the car. Deputies searched it and found the 15 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a rear compartment.
Rodarte-Garcia was arrested and taken to the Will County Jail.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.