Will County man arrested in DUI crash that killed two people

A man was allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed into another vehicle in Will County last month, leaving two people dead.

Michael Trinka, 33, of Wilmington, has been charged with 12 counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

At about 10:36 p.m. on June 27, Illinois State Police responded to a two-unit crash with fatalities on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 238 in Will County.

Unit one, a black Ford F-150, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 238. Unit two, a GMC Yukon, was traveling southbound on I-55 in the same area.

Unit one struck unit two head-on, which then caused unit two to be struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer.

The driver and passenger of unit two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three juvenile passengers in unit two were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trinka was identified as the alleged driver of unit one. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, Trinka was taken into custody on Wednesday.

His bond was set at $3,000,000 and is being held at the Will County Jail.