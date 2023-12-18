3 Will County men denied pre-trial release after trying to sell drugs, guns stashed in Christmas tree box

Three Will County men accused of trying to sell seven guns stashed inside a Christmas tree box and a backpack full of cocaine earlier this month have been denied pre-trial release, according to court documents.

The three men, Arturo Gonzalez, Francisco Gonzalez and Jose Juan Ruiz-Lozolla are facing a slew of charges from the Dec. 12 incident and several others in the months of October, November and December, according to court documents.

On Oct. 12, Ruiz-Lozolla and Arturo sold an ounce of cocaine and a handgun at 8:12 p.m. in Joliet. Then, on Oct. 25, the two men sold a Glock semi-automatic pistol and ammunition in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Bolingbrook, court documents state.

On Nov. 1, both men sold a semi-automatic handgun with the serial number scratched off and cocaine in Joliet, officials said. Weeks later, on Nov. 29, Ruiz-Lozolla and Arturo sold four other firearms in Joliet.

On Dec. 12, just before 2 p.m, the two men got into a Jeep Cherokee and went to a warehouse in Joliet. A second vehicle, a white Polestar, also arrived and followed the Jeep into the parking lot.

The passenger in the Polestar was Francisco Gonzalez, court documents state.

Francisco grabbed a backpack that was stashed underneath the Polestar's hood. At the same time, Arturo got out of the driver's side of the Jeep and Francisco and Ruiz-Lozolla then went to the rear of the vehicle to retrieve a Christmas tree box from the trunk.

The Christmas tree box was carried by Ruiz-Lozolla to the meetup location, along with the backpack.

According to court documents, the tree box contained four automatic pistols, a "personally made firearm" semi-automatic rifle, a revolver, and a semi-automatic firearm. The backpack had a cellophane-wrapped package of cocaine.

All three men were then taken into custody.

Closer look at the charges

Arturo, Francisco and Ruiz-Lozolla are facing multiple charges that were filed Dec. 14 from multiple incidents since October.

A detailed list of their charges is shared below, as stated in the court documents: