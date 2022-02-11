Will County to launch 211 helpline this summer

United Way is launching a free 211 helpline this June to help connect Will County residents to health and human services.

The new helpline will allow Will County residents to connect through phone calls, text messages or online to a wide range of services including addiction support, crisis counseling and supplemental food programs.

The helpline will be free, confidential, multilingual and available 24 hours a day.

"The 2-1-1 Helpline is a proven commodity that has been used successfully by millions of people across North America to improve and save lives," Kamala Martinez, President and CEO of United Way of Will County, said in a statement. "In partnership with Will County government and our many community partners, United Way of Will County is very proud to deliver this best-in-class service to the people of our community."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The helpline will help ease the burden of non-emergency calls to 911 and consolidate the county's resources under one service.