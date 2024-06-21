Will Justin Timberlake still perform in Chicago this weekend despite recent arrest?

Justin Timberlake was arrested this week for driving while intoxicated, according to reports. Is he still performing at the United Center in Chicago this weekend?

The pop star is still set to perform as part of "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, according to the United Center's website. It'll be his first performance since his arrest.

Chicago is also one of the key stops on his first tour run in five years.

According to a previous report, Timberlake reportedly told police he had one martini before he got behind the wheel and followed his friends back to their residence in the Hamptons.

Court documents claim Timberlake drove past a stop sign and failed to stay on the right side of the road while traveling in a 2025 BMW UT. They also state that he appeared intoxicated with "bloodshot eyes" and that he "performed poorly" on his field sobriety tests.

Timberlake reportedly refused to take a chemical test as well.

The pop star pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released from jail without bail.

His scheduled shows appear to still be going on as planned since his arrest.

On Friday, the United Center posted on "X" that great seats are still available for Timberlake's show.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for ticketholders on Friday. To learn more about the shows or to purchase tickets, follow this link.