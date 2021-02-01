Will, Kankakee counties move into Phase 4 of reopening

Kankakee and Will counties moved into Phase 4 of Illinois’ reopening plan Monday, meaning the two suburban counties can lift certain indoor dining and service restrictions.

Indoor dining and drinking are now allowed for parties up to 10 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Retail and service businesses can also operate at 50% capacity.

A Phase 4 Guidelines Overview can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.

On Sunday, Chicago was allowed to enter Phase 4, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot said businesses would remain under their current capacity.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP