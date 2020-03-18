Willis Tower fitness center, club close for cleaning after member tests positive for COVID-19

article

A club and fitness center at Willis Tower were closed for deep cleaning Wednesday after a member tested positive for coronavirus.

The person who tested positive for the virus, COVID-19, visited the building as recently as Friday to pick up carry-out food from the Metropolitan Club, according to an email to tenants from Willis Tower management.

The person also visited the Tone Fitness Center March 9 and March 11 at 9 p.m., the letter states. They used the Wacker entrance, but their exact path in the building was unclear.

Crews have been cleaning the building “day and night,” according to the letter.

The person remains self-quarantined for 14 days, according to an emailed statement from Willis Tower owner EQ Office.

“The safety and health of all EQ property tenants, employees and visitors is our top priority,” the statement read in part.

The fitness center will be closed until at least March 31, the letter to tenants states. It was unclear how long the Metropolitan Club would be closed.

On Wednesday, health officials said the tally of statewide coronavirus cases had risen to 288.

