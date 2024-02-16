Wilmette approves Ryan Field rebuild for concerts despite resident objections

Wilmette village leaders have approved the rebuilding of Ryan Field for concerts and other events, despite objections from some residents.

Trustees approved an agreement this week.

Just like residents in Evanston, people in Wilmette complained about the chance of noise and traffic from construction and concerts at the stadium.

The Evanston City Council approved the reconstruction and plan for concerts last year.

Wilmette says the agreement with Northwestern will address those concerns.

Demolition of the old stadium has started.

Meanwhile, Northwestern University is implementing strategies to keep the community informed about upcoming milestones as construction fences go up around Ryan Field.

These measures aim to foster transparency and engagement with the community throughout the construction process at the University's athletics campus.

"A vital component of this project is communication with our stadium neighbors," Senior Executive Director of Neighborhood and Community Relations Dave Davis said. "We have been in conversation with residents throughout the approval process and look forward to building on that relationship as we move into the demolition and construction phases of the project."

