Controversy brews in Wilmette over new fees, fence at Gillson's South Beach

Controversy was brewing in Wilmette on Monday over a new fence and fee system implemented at Gillson's South Beach.

Some residents of Wilmette are against the move and plan to rally at the Wilmette Park District's board meeting Monday night.

With the new fence and system, residents and non-residents have to pay to get on the beach. Additionally, the fence obstructs the view of Lake Michigan.

However, the park district said the move was made to address safety concerns and conflicts among beach-goers and staff.

The new policy includes a fee-based swim area at South Beach, with a $5 entry charge for residents and $10 for non-residents.

You have to pay to enter, whether you plan to swim or not. However, anyone walking along the shoreline won't have to pay.

The Wilmette Park District Board approved the measures three months ago without a formal vote. The public meeting is scheduled at the Wilmette Village Hall at 7:30 p.m.