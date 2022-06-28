Windshield of CPD patrol car smashed near Belmont Red Line station

The windshield of a Chicago police car was shattered early Tuesday near a Red Line station in the Lake View neighborhood.

Police officers were responding to a disturbance around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue and when they returned to their vehicle, they found the front windshield had been shattered, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Additional information was not immediately available.