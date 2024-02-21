Windy City Open 2024 draws large crowds, intense squash games

All eyes are on Chicago this week for the 2024 Windy City Open.

It's the Professional Squash Association's largest event of the season, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Professional Squash Association. It's also the 40th anniversary of the Windy City Open.

The event is being held in the University Club's Cathedral Hall, where a glass court was constructed over two days in preparation for the tournament.

The Windy City Open showcases the talents of the best male and female squash players around the globe.

There have been 16 matches so far on Wednesday afternoon, and 16 more are set for the evening.

A $500,000 prize purse is also up for grabs.