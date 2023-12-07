Windy City Smokeout brings country stars, BBQ to United Center next summer

Warmer days are ahead for country music fans and barbecue lovers.

The Windy City Smokeout festival will return on July 11-14 at Chicago's United Center, featuring a lineup chalk-full of talented artists, smoked meats and adult beverages.

Headliners include Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood.

General admission tickets start at $65.95 with VIP and Platinum packages also available.

Windy City Smokeout 2024 lineup

Thursday, July 11: Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, Ernest, Priscilla Block, Adam Doleac, Alana Springsteen

Friday, July 12: Parker McCollum, Lee Brice, Corey Kent, Red Clay Strays, Jake Worthington, The Castellows

Saturday, July 13: Cody Johnson, Billy Currington, Ian Munsick, 49 Winchester, Wyatt Flores, Lanie Gardner

Sunday, July 14: Carrie Underwood, Nate Smith, Muscadine Bloodline, Ashley Cooke, Cooper Alan, RVSHVD, Summer Dean

Specific showtimes along with beer and food line-ups will be announced at a later date.

VIP tickets include air-conditioned bathrooms, access to private cash bars, mobile charging stations and a special gift. Platinum tickets feature stage pit viewing access, free top shelf drinks, VIP parking, air-conditioned bathrooms and a curated BBQ service.

For more details, check out the festival's website at WindyCitySmokeout.com.