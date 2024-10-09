Windy City Smokeout 2025 announces star-studded lineup

The Brief The 2025 Windy City Smokeout lineup includes Kane Brown, Old Dominion, and Jon Pardi. The country music festival will be held in Chicago from July 10 to July 13. The full schedule and more details will be released later, with 4-day wristbands available for purchase now.



The lineup for the 2025 Windy City Smokeout in Chicago has been announced, and country music fans can expect headlining performances from Kane Brown, Old Dominion, and Jon Pardi.

The festival, known for its blend of live country music and BBQ, will take place from July 10 to July 13.

Bailey Zimmerman, Dylan Gossett, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, and Koe Wetzel are also slated to take the stage.

The festival organizers took to social media on Wednesday, posting on X (formerly Twitter), "We are not okay (in the best way)," along with the hashtag #Smokeout2025.

While the full schedule will be announced at a later time, four-day wristbands are already available for purchase on the festival’s website.