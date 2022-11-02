Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday's drawing were: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

Two $50,000 winning tickets were sold at Save-A-Step Food Mart #42 located at 3010 St. Joseph Road in New Albany, Indiana.

Another $50,000 winning ticket was bought at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville, Indiana.

Ticketholders are advised to ensure their ticket is in a secure place and to contact a financial advisor. For specific claim instructions, contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

Players can check to see if they have a winning ticket through the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.2 billion ahead of the Wednesday drawing.

If someone wins the Wednesday jackpot — a cash value of $596.7 million — it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and Powerball's largest prize in more than six years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.