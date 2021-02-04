Winter storm prompts ground stop at O'hare International Airport

The FAA on Thursday confirmed that the winter storm has prompted a ground stop at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to weather and wind.

No destination-specific delays are being reported. To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check "Delays by Destination".

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In regards to departure delays, the FAA says traffic is experiencing Gate Hold and Taxi delays between 31 and 45 minutes in length and increasing.

For arrivals, traffic is experiencing airborne delays of 15 minutes or less.