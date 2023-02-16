Wintry conditions cause crashes, spin-outs across Chicagoland

Around Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, motorists and residents experienced cold, slippery and windy conditions Thursday.

Salt spreaders traveled in pairs along Interstate 94 as elements became treacherous.

Visibility was poor at times causing spin-outs and multiple crashes.

Outside the Lake Forest Oasis, one employee was seen clearing off his car several times, and a couple just returning from vacation was anxious to get indoors fast.

In Mundelein, a school bus collided with a snow plow truck. Fire officials say the bus driver tried to stop but was unsuccessful.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

In Evanston, four people were struck by a fallen tree. It happened around noon right in front of the Jacob Center along Sheridan Road.

The victims were all university staff listed in critical and serious condition. One person was treated at the scene.

Fire officials say the weather was a contributing factor.