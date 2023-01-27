Wintry conditions cause major crashes, messy roads in Wisconsin

Wintry conditions in Wisconsin caused messy roads and two major accidents Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., several cars that were heading northbound on I-41 near Kenosha collided, causing backups for several miles.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the crash site was cleared.

Northbound lanes were blocked for several hours and traffic was being diverted off the interstate.

Meanwhile, traffic backups continued late Friday night in Rock County, Wisconsin, where a crash involving multiple vehicles is believed to be the result of icy roads and whiteout conditions.

The crash, which took place around 12:30 p.m. on I-39 / I-90 between Janesville and Beloit, brought traffic to a standstill for hours and led to major pileups.

At least one person was injured, and according to the Rock County Communications Center, 20 to 50 vehicles were involved in the pileups.

By 9 p.m. Friday, all northbound lanes were still shut down and it was unclear when they would reopen.