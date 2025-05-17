Wisconsin man charged with murder in Rogers Park shooting: police

The Brief A Wisconsin man has been charged with the murder of a 28-year-old man in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The Chicago Police Department arrested Antwon Jackson, 31, on Thursday. The suspect was involved in a fatal shooting of a man in February.



A Wisconsin man has been charged with the murder of a 28-year-old man in the Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

On Thursday, the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Region Fugitive Task Force arrested Antwon Jackson, 31, of Madison, Wisc., in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

(Chicago Police Department)

Police said Jackson was involved in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in the 1300 block of W. Estes Avenue in February.

Jackson has since been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What's next:

Jackson's hearing has been scheduled for May 18.