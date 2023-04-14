Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin man charged with restraining, robbing women on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Sheffield Neighbors
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Frank Redd (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Wisconsin man was charged with restraining two women and robbing another on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus Wednesday. 

Police say Frank Redd, 26, from Madison, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Belden Avenue. 

Redd allegedly robbed a 22-year-old woman in the 2200 block of North Sheffield Avenue just 20 minutes before his arrest. 

Police say Redd also battered and restrained a 22-year-old woman around 4 p.m. one block over on Sheffield Avenue. 

A 28-year-old woman was also reportedly restrained by Redd in the 2300 block of Kenmore Avenue 15 minutes earlier around 3:45 p.m. 

Redd was scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday. He was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. 

Police did into release information on the condition of the victims. 

No additional information is available. 