Wisconsin man charged with restraining, robbing women on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus

article

A Wisconsin man was charged with restraining two women and robbing another on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus Wednesday.

Police say Frank Redd, 26, from Madison, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Belden Avenue.

Redd allegedly robbed a 22-year-old woman in the 2200 block of North Sheffield Avenue just 20 minutes before his arrest.

Police say Redd also battered and restrained a 22-year-old woman around 4 p.m. one block over on Sheffield Avenue.

A 28-year-old woman was also reportedly restrained by Redd in the 2300 block of Kenmore Avenue 15 minutes earlier around 3:45 p.m.

Redd was scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday. He was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor.

Police did into release information on the condition of the victims.

No additional information is available.