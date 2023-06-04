Wisconsin man dies after jumping into Chain O'Lakes

A 25-year-old man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, died overnight after jumping into a water channel just north of Petite Lake.

Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit deputies responded to the ‘Long Channel,’ located between Petite Lake and Spring Lake for a man who went underwater Sunday morning at approximately 1:05 a.m.

The Marine Unit and the Lake Villa Fire Protection District searched the channel for several hours also using a drone in the search.

The man's body was found around 6:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses saw him drinking at birthday party late Saturday night. Following the party, the man returned to a residence in the 25100 block of West Forest Drive, Unincorporated Lake Villa, and jumped from a pier into the water with his clothes on.

Police say the man was able to swim to shore, and a relative helped him remove his wet clothing and took him to bed.

A short time later, the man left bed, jumped into the water again, this time without clothing, and attempted to swim across the channel. He went underwater as he swam across the channel.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and an autopsy is being scheduled.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.