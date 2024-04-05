Wisconsin man found dead in pickup truck that crashed into Des Plaines River

A Wisconsin man was found dead in his crashed pickup truck that was partially submerged in the Des Plaines River.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to the crash, which happened in unincorporated Gurnee, near a home in the 36500 block of North Route 41.

The pickup truck was found partially submerged and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The driver was identified by the Lake County Medical Examiner Friday as Antoine Pierre, 79, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but the medical examiner says Pierre died from blunt force injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.