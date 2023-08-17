Wisconsin woman set on fire; Chicago man now charged

article

A 36-year-old Chicago man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for allegedly setting a woman on fire in Salem Lakes on July 30. The accused is Myron Bowie.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County deputies were dispatched to a residence on 86th Place in the Village of Salem Lakes early on Sunday, July 30. A woman called 911 from the residence saying "she was set on fire and was in pain before the 911 call was disconnected. Dispatch had reported that they could hear a smoke detector alarming in the background," the complaint says.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with the woman. She stated "he threw something on me and set me on fire," the complaint says. She indicated she was lying in bed when this happened. The victim suffered severe and possibly life-threatening burns. The woman was treated by EMS -- and later flown by Flight For Life to a hospital.

A deputy took a statement from the Bristol fire chief, who had spoken with the victim. The woman told the fire chief that "her boyfriend threw alcohol on her," the complaint says. "She also stated they were fighting over (a relative). She stated he burned her in the past, but they were small burns."

The complaint indicates there were four children in the home -- ranging in age from 6 to 13. Two of the children told investigators "they heard the smoke alarms and when they left their rooms, all on the second floor, they saw Myron exiting their mom's room, saying he's sorry, and that they may never see him again."

Bowie made his initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Friday, Aug. 11. Cash bond was set at $500,000.