Wisconsin woman killed in crash on Tri-State Tollway

A woman from Wisconsin was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Tri-State Tollway Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to a crash on southbound I-294 at milepost 30 around 7:19 a.m.

Following an investigation, police found that a Nissan Sentra was stopped in a lane following a previous crash when a semi-truck rear-ended the car.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan were both taken to an area hospital with injuries. The driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Diana Garcia from Greenville, Wis., was later pronounced dead.

There has been no update on the condition of the passenger of the Nissan, who was identified as a 67-year-old man, also from Wisconsin.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 26-year-old man from Monroe, Mich., was unharmed.