Wish Upon A Dress launches charitable bridal shop, holding ultimate sample sale

A West Loop bridal shop is offering the ultimate sale, and it says it will be nothing like the wedding dress fight in Friends.

Wish Upon A Dress is holding a sample sale this weekend at its new location at 660 West Lake Street.

There will be 7,000 wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and mother of the bride dresses on sale for $50 to $350.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS



"When you go to a regular bridal shop, you can try all these dresses on. They have sample dresses, so we get a lot of that," said Lindsay Mackey, President of Wish Upon A Dress. "But we also get a lot of brand new dresses that either they had too much inventory and they couldn't move it so they give it to us as a donation."



The sale raises money for Wish Upon A Wedding, which helps grant weddings for couples that are terminally ill and in other tough situations.

Advertisement

The sample sale will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.