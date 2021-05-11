Woman, 21, seriously injured in Lake View hit-and-run

Police say a 21-year old woman was seriously injured Tuesday evening by a hit-and-run driver in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. just a few blocks west of Wrigley Field. Police say the woman was crossing Addison Street at Janssen Avenue when she was hit by a passing car that kept on going.

One resident said the sun can be blinding along that stretch of road during that time of day. There are bright neon "Pedestrian Crossing" signs on either side of the crosswalk where it happened, but residents say there is enough foot traffic there that either flashers or more signage is needed.

"I live right over there and I go walking and running through here all the time," said Audrey Allen. "It's a very busy intersection and I think they should have lights or some sort of mechanism for stopping cars and having people get the right-of-way other than just people crossing the street."

The victim is in serious condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital. Police say the hit-and-run driver was in a Hyundai Elantra. They have not specified the color or model year.

Police had no one in custody as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.