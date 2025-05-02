Woman, 21, sexually assaulted in Rogers Park gangway; suspect in custody

A 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint late Thursday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

The assault occurred around 11:07 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Lunt Avenue. Police said the woman was walking through a gangway when a 19-year-old man approached her, pulled a knife and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

A short time later, the victim reported the incident to police. She was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was evaluated for injuries and was listed in good condition.

Responding officers were able to locate and take a suspect into custody. Area Three detectives are investigating, and charges are pending.