Woman, 24, wounded in Loop drive-by shooting

A woman was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Loop.

The 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police.

She was grazed on the leg by the gunfire and paramedics took her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.