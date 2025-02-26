Woman, 26, shot after argument on Chicago's West Side

An argument escalated into a shooting, leaving a 26-year-old woman critically wounded Wednesday morning in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago West Side shooting

The backstory:

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was arguing with another woman inside a residence in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue around 12:48 a.m.

The dispute escalated when the victim stepped outside, where the other woman allegedly shot her once in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics treated the victim and took her to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.