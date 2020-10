A woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.

The woman, 28, was shot in the abdomen about 5 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

3 WOUNDED IN CHATHAM SHOOTING

CHICAGO COP HIT BY SUV DURING CHATHAM TRAFFIC STOP

BICYCLIST STRUCK BY VEHICLE, SERIOUSLY INJURED IN WEST CHATHAM