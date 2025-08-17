Chicago crime: Woman, 31, shot, killed in attempted robbery, CPD says

The Brief A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Officials identified the victim as Gabriela Ochoa. No one is in custody.



A woman was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on the city’s South Side on Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of W. 27th Street in Bridgeport, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded around 8:40 p.m. to the scene where a 31-year-old woman was outside when an unidentified male gunman shot her.

The shooter was traveling in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died.

She was identified as Gabriela Ochoa by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the gunman was trying to take the woman’s personal belongings.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.