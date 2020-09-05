Woman, 34, missing from Gresham

article

A 34-year-old woman has been reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Stephanie Melton was last seen Wednesday leaving her home in the 8800 block of South Wood Street, going to a store in 8700 block of South Ashland Avenue, and never the according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She has a cognitive disability and is easily manipulated.

Melton is 5-foot-4, about 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with the words “not your problem,” black and white leggings and purple Nike sandals, police said. She has a butterfly tattoo and a tattoo of the name Dorothy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274.