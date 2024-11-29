Woman, 35, shot in Park Manor

A woman was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was arguing with a 37-year-old around 1 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Eberhart Avenue, according to police.

The 37-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the victim in both legs, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was listed in fair condition. The other woman was taken into custody. Charges are pending

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.