article

A 38-year-old woman has been reported missing from Hyde Park on the South Side.

Queen Redd was last seen Dec. 29 and is missing from the 5300 block of South Harper Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Redd is 5-foot-5, 220 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.